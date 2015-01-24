© 2020 WFAE
First Attempt To Lift AirAsia Fuselage Fails

By Scott Neuman
Published January 24, 2015 at 12:12 PM EST
Crew members carry a bag containing the body believed to be a victim of AirAsia Flight 8501 to a waiting helicopter on the deck of Indonesian Navy ship KRI Banda Aceh, on the Java Sea, Indonesia, on Friday.
A first attempt to lift the fuselage of the crashed AirAsia Airbus A320 to the surface of the Java Sea failed today, according to officials.

The BBC reports that "ropes around the fuselage snapped."

According to the BBC:

"[Seven] metres (22ft) from the surface, strong currents and the sharp edges of the emergency door of the aircraft cut the rope connecting the bag to the fuselage.

"Navy Rear Admiral Widodo, who is overseeing the operation from a nearby ship, told the BBC divers had to pad the sharp edges with rubber material and try again. However, strong underwater currents have delayed the second attempt."

The failed effort set back efforts to recover more bodies from the wreck of AirAsia Flight QZ8501, which went down on Dec. 27 in bad weather with the loss of all 162 aboard.

The Associated Press says four bodies were discovered where divers were working to try to lift the fuselage.

The plane's flight-data recorder and cockpit voice recorder were recovered last week and a preliminary crash report is expected next week.

Scott Neuman
Scott Neuman is a reporter and editor, working mainly on breaking news for NPR's digital and radio platforms.
