Top Stories: Winter Storm Hits Northeast; An Asteroid With A Moon
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Winter Storm Skirts New York City, But Still Walloping Northeast.
-- LOOK! The Asteroid That Flew Past Earth Had Its Own Moon.
And here are more early headlines:
Fidel Castro Gives Limited Approval To U.S. Cuba Rapprochement. ( Miami Herald)
Survivors Mark 70th Anniversary Of Auschwitz Camp's Liberation. ( Guardian)
Shots Fired At Civilian Plane Landing In Baghdad. ( Wall Street Journal)
Crashed AirAsia Fuselage Search Halted; Divers Still Look For Bodies. ( CNN)
Democrats Claim House Republicans Secretly Meet Benghazi Witnesses. ( The Hill)
Keystone XL Pipeline Bill Falls Short In Senate. ( Politico)
Minn. Police Offers Shot Just After Being Sworn In. ( Minneapolis Star-Tribune)
Facebook, Other Social Media Sites Briefly Down. ( PCWorld)
Record Number Of U.S. Convicts Exonerated Last Year. ( NBC)
