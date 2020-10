Top Stories: Obama Proposes Budget; Missing Malaysian Jet

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Obama's Budget Would Undo Broad Cuts Made In 2013.



-- Malaysia Says Disappearance Of MH-370 Was An Accident.

And here are more early headlines:

Obama, Biden To Join Democratic Policy Retreat In Philadelphia. ( Philadelphia Inquirer)

Scientists Say Ebola Virus Mutating, Fear It's More Contagious. ( BBC)

Relief Group Ends Sudan Aid, Blaming Government Hostility. ( Doctors Without Borders)

Sydney Siege Hostage Was Killed By Police Bullet. ( CNN)

Arkansas To Take Over Little Rock School District. ( Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)

Former South Korean Leader Details Secret North Korean Aid Demands. ( Korea Times)

More Measles Cases Confirmed From Disneyland Outbreak. ( Los Angeles Times)

Balloonists Crossing Pacific May Soon Set Record. ( AP)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.