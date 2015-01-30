© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Richard Sherman Is On Baby Watch

Published January 30, 2015 at 7:02 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Richard Sherman is in suspense. The Seattle Seahawks' cornerback is preparing for the Super Bowl Sunday. He's also preparing to be a father. His girlfriend is expecting a son. Mr. Sherman says he's hoping the boy will wait to make an appearance until after the game. And he's right to hope that. Telling the mother of your child the you missed the birth because of the Super Bowl is a pretty good excuse, and yet we suspect not quite good enough. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition