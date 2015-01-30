Top Stories: South African Apartheid Killer Freed; ISIS Hostages

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- As Deadline Passes, The Fate Of ISIS Hostages Is Uncertain.

-- South Africa Grants Parole To Notorious Apartheid-Era Death Squad Leader.

And here are more early headlines:

U.S. Lawmakers Introduce Bill Protecting LGBT Rights Worldwide. ( Reuters)

Idaho Lawmakers Reject LGBT Protections Bill. ( Boise State Public Radio)

War Crimes Court To Rule On Appeal Of Srebrenica Killings Convictions. ( BBC)

Explosion At Pakistan Mosque Turns Deadly. ( Al-Jazeera)

Egyptian President Returns After Sinai Blasts Kill Several. ( Al-Arabiya)

New Baghdad Blasts Kill Several At Market. ( AP)

China's Education Minister Wants To Ban Western University Values. ( Guardian)

Poet, Singer Rod McKuen Dies. ( Wall Street Journal)

