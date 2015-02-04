© 2020 WFAE
Sen. Tillis: Employees Shouldn't Be Forced To Wash Their Hands

Published February 4, 2015 at 7:35 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. Republican Senator Thom Tillis thinks too many regulations are bad for business. Example - food businesses should not be required to hang a sign in the bathroom instructing workers to wash their hands. He believes the market would enforce hygiene, arguing that dirty-handed servers would drive away customers. The Washington Post reports Tillis offered his theory with one hand raised for emphasis, impossible to know if that hand was washed or not. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

