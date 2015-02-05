Argentina's President Will Write To Mia Farrow And Martina Navratilova About Scandal

Responding to criticism over a scandal involving an alleged bombing cover-up and a prosecutor's death, Argentine President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner will write letters to Mia Farrow and Martina Navratilova, who tweeted about the case this week.

In recent days, both Farrow and Navratilova have tweeted about the scandal revolving around the unexpected death of the prosecutor who had been preparing charges over how Argentina handled the 1994 bombing of a Jewish center.

Interest in the story spiked again this week, when it emerged that prosecutor Alberto Nisman, who had been investigating the bombing case for 10 years, had prepared an arrest warrant naming the president before he was found dead in his apartment.

That led Farrow to retweet a post by Human Rights Watch leader Kenneth Roth, who wrote that Nisman's "death keeps getting fishier."

It also seems that Farrow used stronger language in a tweet that's since been deleted. Posting a link to a news story about the arrest warrant, it stated, "Looks like Argentina's Prez not only covered up 1994 bombing of a Jewish center, but also killed the prosecutor."

Farrow's tweet set off a flurry of responses from Secretary General of the Presidency Anibal Fernandez, who wrote that he believes Farrow's statement is a "consequence of either misinformation ... or lack of it."

The newspaper La Nacion has an image of Farrow's tweet in its story today (and we've seen it separately online). In the newspaper, Kirchner's Cabinet Chief Jorge Capitanich announced that the Argentine government and the president had sent two letters of clarification about the case, referring to Farrow and Navratilova.

It's not clear how Navratilova's tweets about the case drew the ire of Argentina's leadership. On Jan. 25, she wrote, "terrible what is going on in Argentina." Days earlier, she had tweeted, "this all stinks."

As has happened at many steps in this story, the government's statements have only stoked more interest. On Thursday, "Mia Farrow" became a trending topic on Twitter in Argentina.

