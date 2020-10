Top Stories: NATO Considers Ukraine; Deadly Yemeni Drone Strike

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- U.S. And NATO Seek New Ways To Help Secure Ukraine's Border.

-- Al Qaida In Yemen Says U.S. Drone Strike Killed Senior Cleric.

-- FDA Commissioner Margaret Hamburg Reportedly Will Step Down.

And here are more early headlines:

Jordan's King Says War Against ISIS To Be "Relentless". ( VOA)

Dalai Lama To Attend National Prayer Breakfast But Won't Speak. ( Washington Post)

Boko Haram Attacks Town In Cameroon, Kills Dozens. ( BBC)

French Comic Fined For Statement Supporting Terrorism. ( Euronews)

Christians Protest Attacks In India But Some Arrested. ( India Today)

Oklahoma Capitol Shuts Down Briefly On Fear Of Suspicious Envelopes. ( NewsOK)

"Room Escape" Game Allows Teams To Puzzle Past Zombies. ( AP)

