Charges Dropped Against Burger-Munching Driver

Good morning. I'm David Greene with the latest turn in a gripping legal thriller. It's the case of Madison Turner. As we reported last month, he got a ticket for driving under the influence of a cheeseburger. The official charge was distracted driving; he was eating at the wheel. Well, now the county solicitor has dropped the charges and reduced the offense to a warning. Turner never denied the meal on wheels. He told local TV, maybe he drew the officer's eye by, quote, "enjoying the burger too much." You're listening to MORNING EDITION.