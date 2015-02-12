WATCH: President Hawks Obamacare In BuzzFeed Video

BuzzFeed had a super serious interview with President Obama.

But, BuzzFeed being BuzzFeed, also got the most powerful man in the world to take a picture using a selfie stick.

Obama did it because he wanted young people to know that it's open enrollment time for Obamacare.

Here's the video, which has been watched almost 16 million times on Facebook:

Obama did something similar last year, when he appeared on Zach Galifianakis' Between Two Ferns.

Here's that video:

