Top Stories: Immigration Action Blocked; Haiti Carnival Accident

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Federal Judge Blocks Obama's Executive Actions On Immigration.

-- More Than A Dozen Die In Carnival Accident In Haiti.



And here are more early headlines:

Winter Storm Crashes Into Mid-Atlantic, Southern States. ( UPI)

Train Carrying Oil Derails, Tanks Explode In West Virginia. ( AP)

Labor Secretary Perez To Join Stalled West Coast Dock Negotiations. ( San Francisco Chronicle)

Strike Continues At U.S. Oil Refineries. ( Reuters)

Japan To Provide $15.5 Million For Anti-Terror Efforts In Middle East. ( Al Jazeera)

Russian Prosecutors Seek 10 Year Sentence For Opposition Leader Navalny. ( Reuters)

Myanmar Refugees Flee Into China To Escape Deadly Fighting. ( AFP)

False Report Of Gunman Panics Los Angeles Airline Passengers. ( Los Angeles Times)

Here's Where To Watch New Orleans' Mardi Gras Celebrations. ( NOLA.com)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.