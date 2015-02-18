Beagle Miss P Is Named Westminster Dog Show's Best

The first beagle to win top honors at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show was Uno in 2008. His grandniece Miss P followed in his pawprints Tuesday night.

Following her "best in show" triumph, the 4-year-old, British Columbian canine will have a full day today, The Associated Press reports, including "appearances on morning TV shows, a meeting with Donald Trump, lunch at prominent Manhattan restaurant Sardi's and a walk-on part in the Broadway hit musical 'Kinky Boots.' "

Photos: Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

Matisse, a Portuguese water dog related to White House resident Sunny, fell just short, making the seven-dog final round.

Here's more on Miss P from USA Today:

"Owned by Eddie Dziuk and Lori and Kaitlyn Crandlemire of Enderby, Miss P is formally known as Ch Tashtins Lookin For Trouble. This week marked her second showing at Westminster. ... The Crandlemires plan to retire Miss P from competition after her big win Tuesday."

