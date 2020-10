Top Stories: Ukrainian Fighting; Swiss Officials Raid HSBC Office

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Ukraine Withdraws Forces After Fight Over Strategic City.

-- Prosecutors Raid HSBC's Geneva Office Over Suspected Money Laundering.

And here are more early headlines:

Greece To Ask For Extension On Its Bailout Loan. ( Financial Times)

Oregon To Inaugurate New Governor Today. ( Oregon Public Broadcasting)

Crews Begin Cleanup Of Derailed Train In West Virginia. ( Charleston Gazette)

Labor Secretary Urges Sides In West Coast Dock Dispute To Reach Agreement. ( Wall Street Journal)

U.N. Says More Than 10,000 Afghan Civilian Casualties Last Year. ( New York Times)

Administration Says 11.4 Million Enrolled In Obamacare During 2015 Signup. ( Time)

Divers Off Israel's Coast Discover Hundreds Of Ancient Gold Coins. ( AFP)

