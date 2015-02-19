© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Massachusetts Seminary Doesn't Give Up Joking For Lent

Published February 19, 2015 at 6:22 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Students at Andover Newton Theological School in Massachusetts have missed so much school because of massive snowfall that the seminary announced its own postponement. It's pushing back the season of Lent by one week. The period of penitence leading up to Easter began yesterday, Ash Wednesday. But the seminary's president said its mission is to be open to what God is doing, which he joked seems to be snow, lots of snow. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition