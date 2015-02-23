Top Stories: Ukraine Latest; More On the Oscar Winners

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Ukraine Says It Can't Withdraw Weapons, Citing Attacks During Truce.

-- The Oscars: What People Are Saying The Day After.



And here are more early headlines:

Egypt Sentences Leading Dissident Blogger, To 5 Years In Prison. ( BBC)

Bitter Cold, Dangerous Wind Chills In Upper Midwest, Northeast. ()

Heavy Snow Falls On The Rockies: Two Feet Expected In Colorado. ( AccuWeather)

Governors to Join Obama At White House, May Discuss Immigration. ( AP)

Nigerian Suicide Bomber, Believed To Be Girl, Kills Self, Others. ( Guardian)

Australian Leader Proposes New Counter-Terrorism Measures. ( Sydney Morning Herald)

Former Nissan Executive Yutaka Katayama Dies, Introduced Datsun-Z. ( Automotive News)

Kirk Cameron (And His Ego) Win Razzie Awards For "Worst Actor". ( Rolling Stone)

