Top Stories: ISIS Kidnappings; Marijuana In Alaska
-- ISIS Reportedly Abducts Dozens Of Christians In Syria.
-- Marijuana Is Now Legal In Alaska, The Third U.S. State To OK Pot.
-- #NPRReads: If You've Got 2016 Winners Penciled In, Think Again.
McConnell Takes New Path On Senate Dispute Over DHS Funding. ( CNN)
Obama To Meet Emir Of Qatar At White House Today. ( The Hill)
Fed Chair Yellen To Testify To Congress Today; May Discuss Rate Hikes. ( MarketWatch)
Chicago Voters Choose Mayor Today; Emanuel Seeks Re-Election. ( Chicago Tribune)
Palestinians Ordered To Pay Damages To U.S. Victims For Attacks In Israel. ( Reuters)
Wisconsin Lawmakers Aim To Quickly Pass Right-To-Work Law. ( Capital Times)
2 California Men Jailed for 25 Years For Terror Plot To Kill Americans. ( Los Angeles Times)
FIFA Wants 2022 Qatar World Cup Played In Fall, Winter. ( Deutsche Welle)
Researchers Find 1,000 Year Old Mummy Inside Buddha Statue. ( Discovery News)
Philippine Bamboo Pipe Organ Festival May End Over Money Woes. ( AP)
