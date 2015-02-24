Top Stories: ISIS Kidnappings; Marijuana In Alaska

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- ISIS Reportedly Abducts Dozens Of Christians In Syria.



-- Marijuana Is Now Legal In Alaska, The Third U.S. State To OK Pot.

-- #NPRReads: If You've Got 2016 Winners Penciled In, Think Again.

McConnell Takes New Path On Senate Dispute Over DHS Funding. ( CNN)

Obama To Meet Emir Of Qatar At White House Today. ( The Hill)

Fed Chair Yellen To Testify To Congress Today; May Discuss Rate Hikes. ( MarketWatch)

Chicago Voters Choose Mayor Today; Emanuel Seeks Re-Election. ( Chicago Tribune)

Palestinians Ordered To Pay Damages To U.S. Victims For Attacks In Israel. ( Reuters)

Wisconsin Lawmakers Aim To Quickly Pass Right-To-Work Law. ( Capital Times)

2 California Men Jailed for 25 Years For Terror Plot To Kill Americans. ( Los Angeles Times)

FIFA Wants 2022 Qatar World Cup Played In Fall, Winter. ( Deutsche Welle)

Researchers Find 1,000 Year Old Mummy Inside Buddha Statue. ( Discovery News)

Philippine Bamboo Pipe Organ Festival May End Over Money Woes. ( AP)

