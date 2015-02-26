© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Police In Sweden Get A Call About ISIS Party

Published February 26, 2015 at 6:48 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne with news from the department of you can't be too careful. Police in the town of Karlskrona, Sweden, got a worried call about the possible presence of followers of the Islamic State, or IS. Through a window, police spotted balloons marked IS. Turned out the balloons inside the house, in reverse, read 21 to celebrate the 21st birthday of Sarah Ericsson. Though the balloons came down, Sarah says it's a birthday she'll never forget. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition