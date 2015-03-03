© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Top Stories: Iraqi Offensive Continues; Latest On LAPD Shooting

By Korva Coleman
Published March 3, 2015 at 8:08 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- With Iran's Help, Iraqi Force Pushes Toward ISIS-Held Tikrit.

-- LAPD Shooting Update: Two Body Cameras, And A Gun Malfunction.

And here are more early headlines:

Blizzard Warnings Posted From South Dakota To Minnesota. ( NWS)

Georgia Delays Woman's Execution Over Quality Of Lethal Drugs. ( UPI)

Lawyers For Accused Boston Bomber Want Jury to See Boat. ( New York Times)

Republican Lawmakers Unveil 2 Plans That Could Replace Obamacare. ( The Hill)

Hundreds Pay Respects To Murdered Russian Opposition Leader. ( Reuters)

Jailed Rapist Says Slain New Delhi Woman "Shouldn't Have Fought Back". ( AP)

Collector Auctions Disney Memorabilia, Garners $1.7 Million. ( Los Angeles Times)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman