Top Stories: Iraqi Offensive Continues; Latest On LAPD Shooting
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- With Iran's Help, Iraqi Force Pushes Toward ISIS-Held Tikrit.
-- LAPD Shooting Update: Two Body Cameras, And A Gun Malfunction.
And here are more early headlines:
Blizzard Warnings Posted From South Dakota To Minnesota. ( NWS)
Georgia Delays Woman's Execution Over Quality Of Lethal Drugs. ( UPI)
Lawyers For Accused Boston Bomber Want Jury to See Boat. ( New York Times)
Republican Lawmakers Unveil 2 Plans That Could Replace Obamacare. ( The Hill)
Hundreds Pay Respects To Murdered Russian Opposition Leader. ( Reuters)
Jailed Rapist Says Slain New Delhi Woman "Shouldn't Have Fought Back". ( AP)
Collector Auctions Disney Memorabilia, Garners $1.7 Million. ( Los Angeles Times)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.