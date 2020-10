Top Stories: Boston Bombing Trial Opening; New U.S. Census Data

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Boston Marathon Bombing Trial Begins For Dzhokar Tsarnaev.

-- For U.S. Children, Minorities Will Be The Majority By 2020.

-- Federal Agents Carry Out Search For Evidence Of Illegal Support For 'Birth Tourism'.

And here are more early headlines:

Explosion At Eastern Ukraine Mine Traps Dozens Of Workers. ( Kyiv Post)

FBI Arrests Man Suspected Of Shooting At NSA Building. ( WTOP-FM)

Rain, Snow Expected From Plains To Northeast Today. ()

Venezuela Demands U.S. Reduce Diplomatic Staff. ( Financial Times)

Italy Rescues Hundreds Of Migrants At Sea, 10 Die. ( AP)

Nepal To Fine Everest Climbers Who Don't Pack Out Smelly Waste. ( Reuters)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.