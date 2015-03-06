© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Documentary Filmmaker Albert Maysles Dies At 88

By Krishnadev Calamur
Published March 6, 2015 at 1:51 PM EST

Albert Maysles, the father of the contemporary American documentary film who was behind such classics as 1970's Gimme Shelter, has died. He was 88.

Maysles, an Oscar-nominated director, died Thursday in New York, Erica Dilday at the Maysles Documentary Center confirmed.

NPR's Neda Ulaby is reporting on his death for our Newscast unit. She says:

"Albert Maysles with his brother David turned an unflinching cinematic eye on everything from door to door Bible salesmen to the most eccentric members of the East Coast elite. ...

The Maysles made over 30 films, including Gimme Shelter, about the Rolling Stones tour that culminated in the disastrous Altamont Concert. Maysles and his brother pioneered what they called direct cinema — stories without narrators that pulled audiences into unexpected worlds and made ordinary people mythic figures."

Neda notes that Maysles' most famous film was arguably Grey Gardens, a profile of Big Edie and Little Edie Bouvier, cousins of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

His brother David Maysles died in 1987.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Krishnadev Calamur
Krishnadev Calamur is NPR's deputy Washington editor. In this role, he helps oversee planning of the Washington desk's news coverage. He also edits NPR's Supreme Court coverage. Previously, Calamur was an editor and staff writer at The Atlantic. This is his second stint at NPR, having previously worked on NPR's website from 2008-15. Calamur received an M.A. in journalism from the University of Missouri.
See stories by Krishnadev Calamur