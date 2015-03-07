Fresh Air Weekend: Larry David, 'High Maintenance' Creators And Chris Offutt

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors, and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Larry David's First Time On Broadway: 'It's Not So Easy!':The comedian wrote and stars in Fish in the Dark, a play about rivalries and dysfunction when a family patriarch dies. David says the idea came to his "twisted mind" when his friend's dad passed away.

Friends And Favors: 'High Maintenance' Creators Share Their Secret To Success:The Web series centers on a pot dealer who bikes around Brooklyn delivering to clients. Katja Blichfeld and Ben Sinclair say they drew on their experiences and friends' generosity to make the show.

Chris Offutt Reveals A Family Secret In 'My Father, The Pornographer':Offutt's late father went from running a small insurance agency to writing more than 400 books, mostly pornography. The writer tells Fresh Air his dad believed he would be "extremely famous" for it.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

Larry David's First Time On Broadway: 'It's Not So Easy!'

Friends And Favors: 'High Maintenance' Creators Share Their Secret To Success

Chris Offutt Reveals A Family Secret In 'My Father, The Pornographer'

Copyright 2020 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.