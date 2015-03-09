Top Stories: Boston Marathon Bombing Trial; Chinese Smog Film Pulled
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Boston Marathon Bombing Trial Enters Second Week.
-- Anti-Smog Film Is Pulled In China; Protesters Reportedly Detained.
-- Oklahoma Fraternity Is Closed Over Video Of Racist Chant.
And here are more early headlines:
Chad, Niger Launch Attacks Against Boko Haram In Nigeria. ( CNN)
Netanyahu Says Israel Won't Turn Over Land To Palestinians. ( AP)
Russia Arrests 3 More Suspects In Nemtsov Slaying. ( Wall Street Journal)
West Virginia Mine Roof Collapse Kills 1, Injures 2. ( Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
Solar-Powered Plane Begins Flight Around The World. ( Time)
Investigation Alleges International Cycling Turns Blind Eye To Doping. ( BBC)
Iditarod Sled Dog Race Mushes Off Today. ( Daily News-Miner)
Vatican Told To Pay Ransom For Stolen Michelangelo Documents. ( Guardian)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.