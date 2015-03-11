Top Stories: Military Helicopter Crash In Florida; SAE Racist Video

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Black Hawk Helicopter Crashes In Florida With 11 Aboard.

-- Apologies Emerge From Two Oklahoma Students In Racist SAE Video.

And here are more early headlines:

Senate To Vote On Attorney General Nominee Lynch Next Week. ( Washington Post)

Purported ISIS Video Shows Child Executing Alleged Israeli Spy. ( CNN)

Houston Ship Channel Still Partially Closed After Collision. ( Houston Chronicle)

Wife Of Slain Blogger Says Bangladeshi Police Didn't Help. ( Times Of India)

Report: Iran Considering Laws To Limit Birth Control For Women. ( Amnesty International)

Colombia To Suspend Bombing Against Rebels For A Month. ( Al Jazeera)

Hundreds Of Chinese Shoe Workers Strike Over Housing. ( Wall Street Journal)

Zirkle Takes Early Lead In Iditarod Sled Dog Race. ( Iditarod.com)

