Top Stories: Military Helicopter Crash In Florida; SAE Racist Video
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Black Hawk Helicopter Crashes In Florida With 11 Aboard.
-- Apologies Emerge From Two Oklahoma Students In Racist SAE Video.
And here are more early headlines:
Senate To Vote On Attorney General Nominee Lynch Next Week. ( Washington Post)
Purported ISIS Video Shows Child Executing Alleged Israeli Spy. ( CNN)
Houston Ship Channel Still Partially Closed After Collision. ( Houston Chronicle)
Wife Of Slain Blogger Says Bangladeshi Police Didn't Help. ( Times Of India)
Report: Iran Considering Laws To Limit Birth Control For Women. ( Amnesty International)
Colombia To Suspend Bombing Against Rebels For A Month. ( Al Jazeera)
Hundreds Of Chinese Shoe Workers Strike Over Housing. ( Wall Street Journal)
Zirkle Takes Early Lead In Iditarod Sled Dog Race. ( Iditarod.com)
