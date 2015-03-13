© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Top Stories: Assange May Be Questioned; Ebola Patient Arrives In U.S.

By Korva Coleman
Published March 13, 2015 at 10:13 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Assange And Sweden Agree: He'll Be Questioned In London.

-- Patient With Ebola Is Admitted To NIH Hospital In Maryland.

And here are more early headlines:

ISIS Reportedly Accepts Unity Pledge From Boko Haram In Nigeria. ( CNN)

Category 5 Cyclone Approaches Vanuatu, Off Australia. ( BBC)

North Korean Leader Watches As Pyongyang Fires Missiles Into Sea. ( Japan Times)

China Detains 5 Women For Planned Protest Of Sexual Harassment. ( ABC)

Tentative Deal To End U.S. Oil Refinery Strike. ( NOLA.com)

Dump Fire Covers Jamaica's Capital With Smoke. ( Jamaica Observer)

Blind Dog Part Of Iditarod Musher's Team. ( AP)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman