UConn, Notre Dame, South Carolina, Maryland Earn No. 1 Seeds In NCAA Women's Bracket

By Sam Sanders
Sam Sanders
Published March 16, 2015 at 9:39 PM EDT
Members of Connecticut's women's basketball team react after their 84-70 victory over USF in an NCAA college basketball game in the finals of the American Athletic Conference tournament. UConn is the returning champ in this year's women's bracket.
The NCAA has announced the women's basketball bracket for 2015. UConn (32-1), Notre Dame (31-2), South Carolina (30-2) and Maryland (30-2) have all earned No. 1 seeds.

The NCAA also says five schools are making their first appearances in the tournament this century: New Mexico State, Ohio, Seton Hall, Tennessee State and Northwestern.

American, St. Francis Brooklyn and Savannah State are all making their first-ever NCAA tournament appearances.

Tennessee is making its 34th-straight appearance in the NCAA tournament. And AP reports Princeton is only the 15th team to enter the NCAA tournament undefeated.

Defending champions UConn are the team to beat. USA Today says UConn leads the nation in scoring offense, scoring defense, scoring margin, blocked shots, field goal percentage, field goal percentage defense, 3-point percentage and more. Should they win this year, UConn coach Geno Auriemma would tie with University of California, Los Angeles, men's coach John Wooden for most all-time titles, with 10.

The national championship game will be played April 7 in Tampa, Fla. You can see the NCAA's bracket here.

