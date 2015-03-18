Top Stories: White House Poisoned Letter; Srebrenica Massacre Arrests

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Letter To White House Tested Positive For Cyanide, Secret Service Says.

-- Serbia Arrests 8 Accused Of Direct Roles In Srebrenica Massacre.



And here are more early headlines:

White House Will Ignore Certain Public Records Information Requests. ( U.S. News & World Report)

Vanuatu Residents Call For Food In Wake Of Cyclone. ( Globe & Mail)

Demonstrators Burn Cars At European Central Bank Opening In Germany. ( AP)

Death Threats Made Against U.S. Ambassador Caroline Kennedy. ( USA Today)

Ex-Conn. Gov. Rowland To Be Sentenced In Corruption Trial. ( Hartford Courant)

U.S. Starts Destroying Chemical Weapons Store In Colorado. ( DOD News)

Japanese Tsunami Debris Still Arriving On U.S. West Coast. ( Reuters)

