Top Stories: White House Poisoned Letter; Srebrenica Massacre Arrests
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Letter To White House Tested Positive For Cyanide, Secret Service Says.
-- Serbia Arrests 8 Accused Of Direct Roles In Srebrenica Massacre.
And here are more early headlines:
White House Will Ignore Certain Public Records Information Requests. ( U.S. News & World Report)
Vanuatu Residents Call For Food In Wake Of Cyclone. ( Globe & Mail)
Demonstrators Burn Cars At European Central Bank Opening In Germany. ( AP)
Death Threats Made Against U.S. Ambassador Caroline Kennedy. ( USA Today)
Ex-Conn. Gov. Rowland To Be Sentenced In Corruption Trial. ( Hartford Courant)
U.S. Starts Destroying Chemical Weapons Store In Colorado. ( DOD News)
Japanese Tsunami Debris Still Arriving On U.S. West Coast. ( Reuters)
