It's A Party, Dude!

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. It's so annoying to get emails intended for somebody else, especially if it's planning for a Philadelphia bachelor party, and you live outside Seattle - have no idea who the groom is. This is what happened to Joey DiJulio. He was on the email chain by mistake. He watched the preparations unfold. He finally announced he was the wrong guy, and the groom decided that Mr. DiJulio might as well show up. DiJulio accepted the invitation.