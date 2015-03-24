Authorities Find Businessman Accused Of Faking His Own Death

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Green. Jose Salvador Lantigua of Jacksonville, Fla., died of an illness in Venezuela. Or that's what he wanted you to believe. He is accused of faking his own death and then filing more than $9 million in life insurance claims. Authorities say he was living large in a luxury mountain home in North Carolina. He was caught when he applied for a passport using a false identity. When he signed a form waiving his Miranda rights, he said, it's been a long time since I signed my own name.