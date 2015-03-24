Top Stories: European Jet Crash; Did Israel Spy On Nuke Talks?

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- 148 On Board Crashed Airliner Feared Dead, French President Says.

-- Report: Israel Spied On U.S. Nuclear Talks With Iran.

And here are more early headlines:

Finally! Warmer Air Headed For The Northeast. ( AccuWeather)

NFL Lifts TV Blackouts For Local Games Next Season. ( ESPN)

Former NFL Player Sharper To Be Jailed For Sexual Attacks In 4 States. ( Los Angeles Times)

Tunisia Delays Reopening A Museum Where Gunmen Who Killed 21.( France24)

Sierra Leone Soldiers Confined To Barracks In Political Crisis. ( Reuters)

Myanmar To Invite International Observers To Watch Election. ( Telegraph)

Enormous Meteor Traces Discovered In Australian Outback. ( Telegraph)

Canadian Province May License Guide Dogs To Weed Out Fakes. ( Washington Post)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.