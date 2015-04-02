© 2020 WFAE
Iran Talks: In Tehran, Blaring Horns, Chants, Cheers

By Krishnadev Calamur
Published April 2, 2015 at 4:29 PM EDT

The public reaction in the Iranian capital to the preliminary agreement Iran and six world powers have reached on the Islamic republic's nuclear program has so far been positive.

The New York Times corespondent in Tehran tweeted:

President Obama's remarks were broadcast live on Iranian state TV.

Cars on the streets of Tehran blared their horns and there was chanting and clapping as seen in this video. (You can watch another video here.)

And here's an image from the capital:

