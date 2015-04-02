Top Stories: Kenyan College Attacked; Yemen Fighting Intensifies
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Gunmen Kill At Least 15 In Al-Shabab Attack On College In Kenya.
-- Al Qaeda Force Frees Inmates In Yemen, Seeking To Control Port City.
And here are more early headlines:
Tired Diplomats Keep Negotiating On Iranian Nuclear Accord. ( New York Times)
Gunmen Attack Egyptian Troops In Sinai Desert. ( Reuters)
At Least 54 Dead After Russian Fishing Ship Sinks. ( CNN)
Major Typhoon Headed For Philippines Loses Strength. ( Wall Street Journal)
U.N. Says Islamist Militants Gain 25,000 Foreign Fighters Globally. ( BBC)
Crystal Cathedral Founder, Televangelist Robert Schuller, Gravely Ill. ( Christian Post)
Farewells Given To The Carpeting At Portland, Ore. Airport. ( AP)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.