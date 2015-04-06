Top Stories: 'Rolling Stone' Failed On Rape Story; Yemen Relief Aid
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Red Cross Plans To Fly Supplies, Medical Workers Into Yemen.
-- Report On Retracted 'Rolling Stone' Rape Story Cites 'Systemic Failing'.
And here are more early headlines:
Jury In Boston Marathon Bombings May Get Case Today. ( Boston Herald)
Palestinians Refuse Tax Proceeds Released By Israel After Money Deducted. ( BBC)
Palestinian Refugees Flee Syrian Refugee Camp After Militant Attacks. ( VOA)
3 Workers Still Missing From Mexican Oil Rig Fire In Gulf. ( AP)
E-U Concerned About Germany's Aviation Authority After Germanwings Crash. ( Deutsche Welle)
International Pillow Fight Day Observed. ( Washington Post)
The Average Major League Baseball Player's Salary Is $4.3 Million. ( AP)
Colo. Uses Playing Cards To Gather Information About Cold Case Killings. ( KMGH-TV)
