It Could Have Been A Scene Out Of A Movie: Jet Clips Terminal

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Real life imitated "Airplane." In that movie, a man waves orange paddles directing a plane when someone asked directions. Of course, the man gives the directions with the paddles, leading the plane to crash into the terminal.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "AIRPLANE")

UNIDENTIFIED MAN: (As character) Look out.

INSKEEP: Now, we don't think that's exactly what happened at Detroit Metro Airport, but a Delta jet really did back into the terminal. Nobody was hurt. It was more like giving the building a kiss. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.