Secret Service Supervisor Put On Leave After Assault Accusation

A senior manager is on leave from the Secret Service, after an employee he supervised reportedly told investigators that he assaulted her by making forceful and unwelcome sexual advances.

The story of yet more alleged misbehavior at the Secret Service comes from The Washington Post, which cites the agency and people with knowledge of the abuse claims. The supervisor's security clearance has been suspended as an inquiry continues.

From The Post:

"The D.C. police's sex-crimes unit and a government inspector general are investigating the female agent's allegation that Xavier Morales, a manager in the security clearance division, made unwanted sexual advances and grabbed her on the night of March 31 after they returned to the office from a party at a downtown restaurant, according to two law enforcement officials with knowledge of the probe."

That party was reportedly held at Washington's Capitol City Brewing Co., to celebrate Morales' new posting to the Louisville field office.

Update at 10:20 a.m. ET: Timeline And Details From Secret Service

Discussing the events of March 31, a Secret Service spokesperson tells NPR, "This incident was first reported to the USSS Office of Professional Responsibility on Thursday, April 2nd. Subsequent corroborative interviews by Secret Service Inspectors were conducted Thursday afternoon, April 2nd."

The spokesperson adds that Director Joseph P. Clancy was informed about the matter that same day.

Because of the supervisor's status within the agency, Clancy ordered that the allegations be investigated by the Department of Homeland Security's Office of the Inspector General.

The party happened on the same day a House oversight committee issued subpoenas for two Secret Service agents who are suspected of having been drunk when they drove their car through an active bomb investigation near the White House.

Calling the allegations "disturbing," Clancy tells The Post, "Any threats or violence that endangers our employees in the workplace is unacceptable and will not be tolerated."

When he testified about the accusations against the two agents at the White House last month, Clancy promised accountability at the agency and said, "it's going to take time to change maybe some of this culture."

