Fresh Air Weekend: Adam Driver, Kendrick Lamar's New Album, Philip Glass

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors, and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Former Marine Adam Driver On What Acting And The Military Have In Common: "You have a group of people trying to accomplish a mission that's greater than themselves," the actor says. "It's not about one person." Driver stars in the new film comedy While We're Young.

There Is A Rich World In Kendrick Lamar's 'To Pimp A Butterfly':Kendrick Lamar made a big impact for his storytelling skills on his 2012 major-label debut Good Kid, M.a.a.d City, and won two Grammys in February for the song "i." That song appears in Lamar's latest album, To Pimp A Butterfly, which Fresh Air music critic Ken Tucker says has an excitingly adventurous sound.

Philip Glass On Legacy: 'The Future ... It's All Around Us':For the composer, life is how the past and the future connect. Glass' new memoir, Words Without Music, looks back on his childhood, travels through Asia and when his music provoked violence.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

