Chess Grandmaster Caught In High-Tech Cheating Scheme

Published April 15, 2015 at 5:33 PM EDT

NPR's Robert Siegel speaks with Tony Rich, chief arbiter for the U.S. Chess Championship and international arbiter for the World Chess Federation, about how a chess grandmaster was accused of cheating using an iPhone on Saturday. Other grandmasters have bemoaned the effect of technology, particularly smartphones, on their sport and criticized the World Chess Federation's lack of effective punishment for cheaters.

