Senator's 'Let It Go' Ringtone Disrupts Committee Hearing

Published April 17, 2015 at 6:50 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Ever been in a meeting - maybe someone's giving a presentation - you get a call and your (clears throat) interesting ring tone draws some awkward looks? Add TV cameras, and you've got what happened to Kansas Senator Pat Roberts.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED MAN #1: Preference issue...

SENATOR PAT ROBERTS: Oh, come on.

(SOUNDBITE OF RING TONE, "LET IT GO")

UNIDENTIFIED MAN #2: Just let it go, Mr...

(LAUGHTER)

GREENE: The senator's musical choice, shall we say, left his colleagues frozen. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

