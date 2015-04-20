Tim Tebow Will Reportedly Return To NFL With Philadelphia Eagles

Continuing a string of surprises in this NFL offseason, the Philadelphia Eagles will reportedly sign quarterback Tim Tebow to a one-year contract to play quarterback. Tebow, 27, hasn't played in the NFL since 2012.

It would be the former Heisman winner's fourth stint with an NFL team. The New York Jets released Tebow in the spring of 2013; later that same year, he was cut by the New England Patriots. Tebow was drafted in the first round by the Denver Broncos back in 2010, after winning two BCS championships at Florida.

In recent months, Tebow has been covering college and pro games as a TV analyst. He'll reportedly sign with the Eagles today.

News of Tebow's return was broken by Fox Sports' Jay Glazer, who said the hard-running quarterback will take part in the Eagles' upcoming offseason workouts. He'll be the fifth quarterback on the team system, in a group that includes projected starter Sam Bradford and former Jet Mark Sanchez.

If Tebow manages to stick with the team through the summer, we could find ourselves hearing breathless reports about the Eagles' preseason games, due to Tebow's popularity with his fans and the media's fascination with him.

The move is the latest in an active offseason for the Eagles and head coach Chip Kelly. Last month alone, the Eagles traded for Bradford, signed a contract with Sanchez, and agreed to contract terms with two former Dallas players: running back DeMarco Murray and receiver Miles Austin.

But it's the moves at quarterback that have generated the most discussion — particularly as Marcus Mariota, whom Kelly coached at the University of Oregon, heads for the upcoming draft.

"Give Chip Kelly your tired, your poor, your no-huddle Heisman-winning quarterbacks yearning to run the read-option," reporter Phil Sheridan writes, over at ESPN.

