Top Stories: Baltimore Protests Brutality Case; Dog Drives Tractor
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- 'Sliver Of Hope' In Freddie Gray Case, Former Baltimore Police Chief Says.
-- Wilding? Ruff Ride? Dog's Road Romp On Tractor Sparks Puns.
And here are more early headlines:
Senate To Vote Thursday On Attorney General Nominee. ( New York Times)
Prosecutors Make Case For Death Penalty For Boston Marathon Bomber. ( NBC)
Group Fears 30,000 Migrants May Perish At Sea This Year. ( Irish Independent)
Hong Kong Officials Unveil New Voting Rules. ( Reuters)
Japanese Court Approves Restart Of 2 Nuclear Reactors. ( Bloomberg)
Today Is The 100th Anniversary Of The Use Of Chemical Weapons. ( Globe & Mail)
On Earth Day, Find Out What Animal You Are With The Google Doodle. ( Time)
