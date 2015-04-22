Top Stories: Baltimore Protests Brutality Case; Dog Drives Tractor

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- 'Sliver Of Hope' In Freddie Gray Case, Former Baltimore Police Chief Says.

-- Wilding? Ruff Ride? Dog's Road Romp On Tractor Sparks Puns.



And here are more early headlines:

Senate To Vote Thursday On Attorney General Nominee. ( New York Times)

Prosecutors Make Case For Death Penalty For Boston Marathon Bomber. ( NBC)

Group Fears 30,000 Migrants May Perish At Sea This Year. ( Irish Independent)

Hong Kong Officials Unveil New Voting Rules. ( Reuters)

Japanese Court Approves Restart Of 2 Nuclear Reactors. ( Bloomberg)

Today Is The 100th Anniversary Of The Use Of Chemical Weapons. ( Globe & Mail)

On Earth Day, Find Out What Animal You Are With The Google Doodle. ( Time)

