© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Dad's Drone Follows Daughter To School

Published April 23, 2015 at 7:24 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. An 8-year-old girl in Tennessee really wanted to walk to school by herself. Katie told her dad, Chris, she didn't want him watching her. But dad had a trick up his sleeve - or rather, above his head. Chris Early used a drone to follow his daughter to school, to make sure she was safe and looking both ways before crossing the street. Katie told a Knoxville television station that she thought this was really cool. But others see a revolution in helicopter parenting. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition