Top Stories: More Airstrikes In Yemen; Gen. Petraeus Faces Sentencing

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Gen. David Petraeus Will Be Sentenced Thursday Over Secret Notebooks.

-- Saudi Airstrikes Target Houthi Forces In Yemen, Despite Talks Of Peace.

-- Michael Brown's Family Will Sue Ferguson Over Police Shooting Death.

And here are more early headlines:

E.U. Holds Emergency Summit On Migrant Crisis, As Italy Rescues More Migrants. ( BBC)

Report: North Korea May Have Several Nuclear Warheads. ( Wall Street Journal)

U.S. Says Russia Is Building Air Defense System Inside Ukraine. ( Reuters)

Financial Crisis Could Force Puerto Rican Government To Shut Down. ( Reuters)

Hearing Today For Minnesotans Charged With Trying To Join ISIS. ( AP)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.