Top Stories: Armenians Remember Their Dead A Century Later

-- A Century After Atrocities Against Armenians, An Unresolved Wound.

-- Armenians Mark A Century Since World War I Massacre.

-- China's Latest Target: Funeral Strippers.

Centenary Of Start Of WWI Gallipoli Offensive Is Observed. ( BBC)

Prosecutors Rest In Penalty Phase Of Boston Marathon Bombing Trial. ( Boston Herald)

The E.U. Will Dispatch More Ships To Stop Migrants From Crossing Sea. ( USA Today)

House Committee Approves Controversial Trade Bill Backed By Obama. ( The Hill)

Minnesota Declares Emergency Over Bird Flu In Flocks. ( MPR)

18th Century Stolen Book On Vatican Basilica Discovered In Argentina. ( AFP)

