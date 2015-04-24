© 2020 WFAE
Top Stories: Armenians Remember Their Dead A Century Later

By Korva Coleman
Published April 24, 2015 at 8:47 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- A Century After Atrocities Against Armenians, An Unresolved Wound.

-- Armenians Mark A Century Since World War I Massacre.

-- China's Latest Target: Funeral Strippers.

And here are more early headlines:

Centenary Of Start Of WWI Gallipoli Offensive Is Observed. ( BBC)

Prosecutors Rest In Penalty Phase Of Boston Marathon Bombing Trial. ( Boston Herald)

The E.U. Will Dispatch More Ships To Stop Migrants From Crossing Sea. ( USA Today)

House Committee Approves Controversial Trade Bill Backed By Obama. ( The Hill)

Comcast Drops Bid For Time Warner Cable.

Minnesota Declares Emergency Over Bird Flu In Flocks. ( MPR)

18th Century Stolen Book On Vatican Basilica Discovered In Argentina. ( AFP)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
