Top Stories: Baltimore Latest; Nepal Quake Survivors

By Korva Coleman
Published April 29, 2015 at 9:08 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Baltimore Update: A Forceful Mom And A Fan-Free Baseball Game.

-- In Nepal, A Flood Of People Leave Capital To Return Home.

-- After Botched Executions, Supreme Court Weighs Lethal Drug Cocktail.

And here are more early headlines:

Small Protest In Ferguson Draws Police Response. ( St. Louis Public Radio)

Japanese Prime Minister To Address Joint Meeting Of Congress. ( Reuters)

Saudi King Names Nephew As Heir And Crown Prince. ( Guardian)

Ukraine Wildfire Burns Close To Chernobyl Disaster Site. ( U.S. News & World Report)

Ohio Man Will Have Court Hearing Over Alleged Threat To Speaker Boehner. ( AP)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
