Watch: The Same-Sex-Marriage Arguments In 4 Minutes

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court heard arguments on the constitutionality of same-sex-marriage bans.

If you don't have time to listen to the nearly 2 1/2 hours of arguments released by the court, NPR Legal Affairs Correspondent Nina Totenberg and 's Tom Goldstein catch you up in just four minutes.

In the video, they debrief after the arguments — complete with Supreme Court justice word bubbles and Tom's not-suitable-for-children comment at the end.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.