Photos: Baltimore Quiet For 2nd Night; New York, Denver Protests Noisier

Updated at 11 a.m. ET

For the second night in a row, people in Baltimore appear to have mostly heeded a citywide curfew.

But solidarity protests resulted in dozens of arrests in New York, and police used pepper spray on demonstrators near the Colorado State Capitol in Denver. Other large protests were held in Seattle, Houston, Washington, Boston and Minneapolis.

In Baltimore, the 10 p.m.-5 a.m. curfew was imposed in the wake of Monday's riots, which began hours after the funeral for Freddie Gray, the 25-year-old black man who suffered a serious spine injury while in police custody.

Authorities have announced that a report on Gray's death will not be released Friday as planned, and instead will be turned over to a prosecutor.

Shannon Stapleton / Reuters/Landov People kneel in front of riot police Wednesday along Pennsylvania Avenue in Baltimore, past the curfew. The two were among the few to defy the curfew as Baltimore remained relatively quiet two days after rioting and looting.

The Washington Post reports that an internal document written by a Baltimore police investigator and based on an interview with a prisoner who rode to the police station in the same van as Gray, suggests Gray may have been slamming himself into the van's walls in an attempt to injure himself.

"Jason Downs, one of the attorneys for the Gray family, said the family had not been told of the prisoner's comments to investigators.

" 'We disagree with any implication that Freddie Gray severed his own spinal cord,' Downs said. 'We question the accuracy of the police reports we've seen thus far, including the police report that says Mr. Gray was arrested without force or incident.' "

Jonathan Ernst / Reuters/Landov Protesters against police violence stop traffic at a major intersection Wednesday in Washington's Chinatown neighborhood as they begin a march toward the White House.

Protests lasted past midnight in New York's Manhattan borough, where about 100 were arrested, some while trying to block major roads or the Holland Tunnel, member station WNYC reports.

"A group of protesters spilled into the street, disrupting traffic. Dozens of police officers moved in with plastic handcuffs and began making arrests while officers with batons pushed the crowd back onto the sidewalk.

"Some of the protesters were lifted off the ground and carried to a waiting police van, reminiscent of what police officers did earlier this month to Gray, who suffered a fatal spine injury in their custody and died days later."

And near Colorado's State Capitol in Denver, police responded to a 100-person protest with pepper spray and made 11 arrests, The Denver Post reports.

