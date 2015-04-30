Will Big-Screen Movies Turn Astronauts Into Couch Potatoes?

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. The crew of the International Space Station improved their entertainment options. The crew took delivery on a projection screen that measures 65 inches. Granted, many homes have TVs even bigger. But it's better than watching movies on a laptop. The screen is supposed to be used for video conferences but not only for that. The other day, the crew watched the movie "Gravity," about spacewalkers desperately trying to survive in orbit. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.