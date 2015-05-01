Top Stories: Latest From Baltimore; Obama Urges Support For Trade Pact
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Freddie Gray Update: New Speculation On His Death, And Peaceful Protests.
-- Just Do It: Obama Tries To Sway Skeptical Democrats On Trade.
And here are more early headlines:
Obama To Choose Chicago To Host His Presidential Library. (USA Today )
Vt. Senator Sanders Declares Bid For Democratic Presidential Nomination. ( The Hill)
U.S. Navy To Guard American Flagged Ships In Strait Of Hormuz. ( Wall Street Journal)
House Votes To End D.C. Law Banning Discrimination Against Women Who Have Abortions. ( Washington Post)
Chilean Volcano Erupts A Third Time. ( Guardian)
California Cites Sea World For Failing To Protect Workers Who Care For Killer Whales. ( U-T San Diego)
Tesla Motors Turns To Energy Systems For Homes. ( New York Times)
