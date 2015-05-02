© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fresh Air Weekend: Louis C.K, A Memoirist's 'Struggle', Pokey LaFarge

Published May 2, 2015 at 9:03 AM EDT
Louis C.K. remembers getting "really big laughs" during his third try at stand-up. "I was so excited that I had a little foot in the door," C.K. says. He's pictured above in his FX series <em>Louie.</em>
Louis C.K. remembers getting "really big laughs" during his third try at stand-up. "I was so excited that I had a little foot in the door," C.K. says. He's pictured above in his FX series <em>Louie.</em>

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Louis C.K. On Life And Stand-Up: 'I Live In Service For My Kids': The star of the FX series Louie talks about the pain of his first-ever open mic experience and the "massive gift" of taking care of others before himself.

3,600-Page Autobiographical Novel Is An Honest And Masterful 'Selfie': My Struggle is about Karl Ove Knausgaard's wrangle with his father, with death, with his muse and so on. The 46-year-old Norwegian's pointedly unliterary book has become a literary sensation.

Pokey LaFarge Mines His Midwestern Roots, Finds 'Something In The Water':To mark the release of his seventh album, the singer-songwriter brings his acoustic guitar to the Fresh Air studio to sing some new songs as well as some of his favorites from the 1920s and '30s.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

Louis C.K. On Life And Stand-Up: 'I Live In Service For My Kids'

3,600-Page Autobiographical Novel Is An Honest And Masterful 'Selfie'

Pokey LaFarge Mines His Midwestern Roots, Finds 'Something In The Water'

Copyright 2020 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

Tags

Fresh Air