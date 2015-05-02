© 2020 WFAE
Kate Middleton, Wife Of Prince William, Has A Baby Girl

By L. Carol Ritchie
Published May 2, 2015 at 6:30 AM EDT
Prince William and his wife, Catherine, who is the duchess of Cambridge show their newly-born daughter to the media outside the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital in central London on Saturday.
The wait wasn't long. Just hours after she checked into the hospital in early labor, the Duchess of Cambridge delivered a baby, Kensington Palace announced Saturday.

The baby weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces, and both mother and child are doing well, the palace added via Twitter.

The baby is fourth in line to the throne, behind grandfather Prince Charles, dad Prince William and brother Prince George, born in July 2013.

Officials have said the duke and duchess did not know the gender of their second child.

Devotees had been parked outside the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's with flags, costumes, balloons and banners for days, according to The Associated Press.

Royal supporter John Loughrey salutes as men dressed as soldiers carry boards with proposed baby names Friday outside the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital in London.
Kirsty Wigglesworth / AP
