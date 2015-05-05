Top Stories: ISIS Claims Texas Shooting; Kerry Visits Somalia

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- ISIS Claims Credit For Shooting In Garland, Texas.

-- A First: John Kerry Makes Unannounced Visit To Somalia.

-- Obama Will Nominate Marine General As Next Joint Chiefs Chairman.

-- NYU Student Detained In North Korea Was Hoping For 'Great Event'.

And here are more early headlines:

Former Ark. Gov. Huckabee Expected To Announce GOP Presidential Bid. ( MSNBC)

Nepal Village Buried By Mudslide, Quake Death Toll Above 7,500. ( AP)

Report: Syria Commits War Crimes With Barrel Bombs In Aleppo. ( Amnesty International)

Israeli-Ethiopians Protest Police Brutality. ( Time)

Tsarnaev Emotional In Boston Marathon Bombing Case Hearing. ( Boston Globe)

Rights Group Finds Maternal, Child Safety Linked To Wealth Gap. ( Deutsche Welle)

Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano Triggers Small Earthquakes. ( Honolulu Star-Advertiser)

