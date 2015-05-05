Top Stories: ISIS Claims Texas Shooting; Kerry Visits Somalia
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- ISIS Claims Credit For Shooting In Garland, Texas.
-- A First: John Kerry Makes Unannounced Visit To Somalia.
-- Obama Will Nominate Marine General As Next Joint Chiefs Chairman.
-- NYU Student Detained In North Korea Was Hoping For 'Great Event'.
And here are more early headlines:
Former Ark. Gov. Huckabee Expected To Announce GOP Presidential Bid. ( MSNBC)
Nepal Village Buried By Mudslide, Quake Death Toll Above 7,500. ( AP)
Report: Syria Commits War Crimes With Barrel Bombs In Aleppo. ( Amnesty International)
Israeli-Ethiopians Protest Police Brutality. ( Time)
Tsarnaev Emotional In Boston Marathon Bombing Case Hearing. ( Boston Globe)
Rights Group Finds Maternal, Child Safety Linked To Wealth Gap. ( Deutsche Welle)
Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano Triggers Small Earthquakes. ( Honolulu Star-Advertiser)
